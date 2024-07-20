TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 307,100 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 307,100 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Union by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

