TD Cowen Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $19.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.04.

LUV opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

