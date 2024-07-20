TD Securities Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$9.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.25.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$8.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. Analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.25%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. Insiders sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.