TD Securities Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$25.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.32.

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE:AC opened at C$17.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.42. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

