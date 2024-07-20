Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Shares Down 0.5%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 3,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 56,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Telecom Italia Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

