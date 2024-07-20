Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.64.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

