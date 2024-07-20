Terra Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $359.89 million and approximately $26.43 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 799,504,406 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

