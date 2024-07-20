Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $72.07.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
