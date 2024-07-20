Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

NYSE:TXT opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. Textron has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $97.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

