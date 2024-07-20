The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $289,711,000 after purchasing an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,816. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.43. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

