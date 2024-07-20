The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,529,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after purchasing an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after buying an additional 317,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after buying an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CI traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $335.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

