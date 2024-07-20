The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,364.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after buying an additional 1,136,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after buying an additional 809,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after buying an additional 742,449 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:EL traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

