The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Shares Up 0.4%

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.20 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.14). 577,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 648,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.60 ($2.13).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of £824.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2,726.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.94.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.
BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.
