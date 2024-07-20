The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Shares Up 0.4%

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.20 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.14). 577,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 648,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.60 ($2.13).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of £824.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2,726.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.94.

Get The Global Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Global Smaller Companies Trust

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 6,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.93 ($12,972.29). In other The Global Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 6,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £10,002.93 ($12,972.29). Also, insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £19,936.63 ($25,854.79). Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.