The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $98.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.88.

State Street stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in State Street by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

