Theta Network (THETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Billion

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002417 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $23.63 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

