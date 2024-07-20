THORChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00007256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $199.98 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 413,545,316 coins and its circulating supply is 260,290,778 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

