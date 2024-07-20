Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,118,000 after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after acquiring an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,673,000 after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 689,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

