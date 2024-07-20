Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 725 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 912,742 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,872,000 after purchasing an additional 180,862 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

BBY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

