Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Digihost Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Digihost Technology Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:DGHI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Digihost Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digihost Technology Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

