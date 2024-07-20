Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 11,140 Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,098. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $691.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.