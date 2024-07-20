Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $103.12 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

