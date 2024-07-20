Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.45. 993,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

