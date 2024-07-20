Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.16. 6,686,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,793,152. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.