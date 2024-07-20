Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,585,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

