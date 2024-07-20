Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 278.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 355,005 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in AdaptHealth by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 560,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,057. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

