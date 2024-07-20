Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $6.97 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,118,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

