Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,773,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

