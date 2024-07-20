Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $249,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $137.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,229. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.