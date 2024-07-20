Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $219,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 1,344,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

