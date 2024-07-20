Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 37,172 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 90,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPSE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 18,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,468. The firm has a market cap of $510.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

