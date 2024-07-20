Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 475 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

FI stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average of $148.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

