Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.98% of Viemed Healthcare worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMD stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.81. 62,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,319. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $264.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

