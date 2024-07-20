Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 12,839,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,336,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

