Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $5.08 on Friday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,965,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.