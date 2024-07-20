Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 160 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

SPGI traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.84. 1,094,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,295. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $491.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

