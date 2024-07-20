Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 206 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.49. 1,565,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

