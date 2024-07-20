Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 85,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 8,855.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 697,808 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CXT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 274,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

