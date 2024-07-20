Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,604 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Veralto Stock Down 0.2 %

VLTO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.46. 1,011,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

