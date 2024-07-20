Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,910 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. 859,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

