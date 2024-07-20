tomiNet Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $17.24 million and $14.50 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 142,592,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,386,167 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 142,592,050.0352343 with 125,386,167.68228191 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.13872127 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $11,890,386.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.