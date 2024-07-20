Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,560,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,272,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

TSCO traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $268.45. 793,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

