Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 15.4%

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 20,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 21,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Trifecta Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
