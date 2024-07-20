Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Down 0.9%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 61,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 40,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of C$212.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

