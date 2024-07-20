Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

