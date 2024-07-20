Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $636.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

