Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,280. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $269.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

