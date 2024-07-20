Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $214,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.5% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.26. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.21 and a 12 month high of $338.98. The firm has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

