Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 372,870 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,373. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.