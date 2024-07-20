Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,186 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 183,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.2 %

AOS traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

