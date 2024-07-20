Truepoint Inc. Sells 8,509 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

XOM stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.